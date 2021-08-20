STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra cases down, but mortality rate higher than national, global average

While Covid 19 cases have come down in the state, a high mortality rate continues to bog down the health officials. Maharashtra’s mortality rate is higher than the national and world average.

Published: 20th August 2021

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  While Covid 19 cases have come down in the state, a high mortality rate continues to bog down the health officials. Maharashtra’s mortality rate is higher than the national and world average.
According to the Maharashtra health department’s report, the state’s mortality rate stands at 2.11%, while the national corresponding figure is 1.34%. Besides, the state has a total of 76 Delta plus variant cases across the state at present.

Cumulatively, the state reported 64,06,345 positive cases and 1,35,413 deaths during the pandemic. At present, the state is third in terms of mortality after Punjab 2.72% and Uttarakhand 2.15%. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the danger is not over yet. “People should not drop their guard against the virus. The fight is still going on.

The second wave is on a downward swing, but it is not yet over. Besides, there is a danger of the third wave. Many foreign countries despite high vaccination are again going for lockdowns. Therefore people should continue to use masks, sanitise hands and maintain physical distancing,” Thackeray warned.

Thackeray said seven districts — Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Pune, Osamanabad, Solapur and Sindhudurg — continue to report fresh cases. “These are critical districts. The state weekly positivity rate is 2.44%. However, the good sign is that in some districts cases are going down. Nandurbar is the third district after Bhandara and Dhule that has zero active cases, while Dhule, Wasim, Yawatmal, Bhandara, Wardha, and Gondia have less than 10 positive active cases,” Thackeray added.

On Thursday, of the 530 fresh fatalities across the country, 179 were from Kerala and 158 from Maharashtra, indicating that the state is still reeling under the pandemic’s burden.

Thane reeling under rising case burden
With the addition of 207 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district has gone up to 5,48,779, an official said on Thursday. These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of seven, raising the death toll to 11,207

