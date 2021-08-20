STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One terrorist neutralised in encounter in J-K's Awantipora

The encounter started in wee hours of Friday at Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora.

Published: 20th August 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Indian army personnel at an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir | Image for representational purposes (File | ANI)

By ANI

AWANTIPORA: One unidentified terrorist was neutralised in an encounter in Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Friday morning, the police said.

Further details are awaited as the operation is in progress.

"#Encounter has started at Khrew, #Pampore area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted.

On August 13, two days before the Independence Day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an encounter in Kulgam. 

