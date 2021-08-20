STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary

"A secular India alone is an India that can survive. Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post.

Published: 20th August 2021 09:43 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute during a memorial ceremony for the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi on Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute during a memorial ceremony for the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in the national capital.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress observes the day as 'Sadbhavna Divas'. 

