STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajnath Singh flags off Army's fleet of five trauma care ambulances

The ambulances have been donated by Borderless World Foundation to the Chinar Corps, the Army's strategic unit that guards the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

Published: 20th August 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo | PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday flagged off from his residence here a fleet of five trauma care ambulances donated to the Army by a non-profit group for deployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ambulances have been donated by Borderless World Foundation to the Chinar Corps, the Army's strategic unit that guards the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, "The ambulances will be stationed in five sectors located along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and will be managed by the Indian Army."

They will be deployed at different locations in Gurez, Machil, Keran, Tangdhar and Uri sectors in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The Army will use them for critical care needed by its personnel as well as local residents, said Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva, also the coordinator of the flag-off ceremony.

Borderless World Foundation chairperson Adhik Kadam, Kotak Mahindra Bank president Raghavendra Singh and BJP leaders Shyam Jaju and Rajiv Kohli were also present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Indian Army
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp