Top 10 districts in India that have administered highest Covid vaccine doses so far. Check here

As per the rankings of India's 754 districts by the Ministry of Union health department, Patna has been ranked 10th while Mumbai from Maharashtra holds the number one position.

Published: 20th August 2021 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary gets Covid-19 jab at a government vaccination centre on Saturday | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Patna district is now among India's top 10 districts in terms of the highest number of Covid vaccinations so far.

As per the rankings of India's 754 districts by the Ministry of Union health department, Patna has been ranked 10th while Mumbai from Maharashtra holds the number one position.

Patna district is credited to have vaccinated 21.0% of the people

As per the rankings, Mumbai toped the list with the highest -- 86,28,757 number of people vaccinated followed by Karnataka’s BBMP with 83,26,267, Pune with 71,11,246, Kolkata with 52,88,244, Chennai with 45,01,791, Ahmedabad with 44,18,468, Thane with 41,76,939, North24-Pargana in West Bengal with 36,19,551, Hyderabad with 35,38,561 and Patna with 35,09,731.

Sharing this with The New Indian Express, Patna district magistrate Dr Chandrasekhar Singh, the district has so far administered 35, 09,731 of total jabs.

The DM was recently appreciated by the additional chief sectary of health Pratyay Amrit in a letter. Amrit termed Singh as ‘Champion DM’ for effectively carrying out vaccination on a mission mode.

“Apart from the normal vaccinations centres, we have introduced boat-based vaccination centres in the flood-affected areas. The move has been proved to be very successful,” Dr Singh claimed, adding that people from rural areas are turning up in special vaccination centres in Patna."

Among other district in the state, Muzaffarpur has administered 1,35,1743 doses followed by Saran (13,19,814), Darbhanaga (12,49,608), Gaya (12,32,645), Samastipur (12,29,168), Siwan (11,57,631), Bhagalpur (1,11,4453), Purnia (1057411), and Vaishali (999874).

The poorest record in vaccination has been ranked to Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh with 5199.

