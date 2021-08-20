STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vikas Dubey encounter: Judicial commission gives clean chit to Kanpur Police

The report of the commission was tabled by the state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna in the Assembly. 

Published: 20th August 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey

Slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The three-member judicial inquiry commission set up on the directives of the Supreme Court to probe into the encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey after the Bikhru massacre has given a clean chit to Kanpur Police. The panel said there is no doubt about the police version of the episode.

The report of the commission was tabled by the state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna in the Assembly. In its report, the commission said there was no contradiction of police claims from either the public or media regarding the encounter killings of Dubey and his aides following the massacre of eight police personnel including a DySP in Bikhru village of Kanpur on the intervening night of July 2 and 3, last year, according to sources.

The commission, which took eight months to complete the investigation, had submitted an 824-page report to the state government on April 21. The commission said that even no evidence was filed to rebut the police claims regarding Dubey's killing.

Dubey and his men ambushed the police party killing 8 cops on the spot. However, later it was established that the Chaubeypur police station in-charge and some other cops of the same police station were hand in gloves with Dubey and had informed him beforehand of the arrival of the police party.

The judicial commission, headed by Justice BS Chauhan, a retired judge of Supreme Court, also comprised of retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shashi Kant Agarwal and former DGP of Uttar Pradesh KL Gupta.

The commission in its report further said there was enough material on record to establish that Dubey and his gang had the patronage of the local police, revenue, and administrative officials.

ALSO READ | Those who never looked towards Ayodhya earlier are owning Lord Ram now: CM Yogi

After the Bikhru massacre, Dubey was arrested by Ujjain police in front of the Mahakal temple and handed him over to Kanpur police. He was killed in an encounter when the police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from custody, the police had said.

The commission said the evidence and post-mortem reports supported the police version of the killing of Dubey and other members of his gang.

However, the slain gangster’s wife Richa Dubey had filed an affidavit calling the incident a fake encounter, but she did not appear before the commission. The commission said in its report that there was no suspicion or doubt about the police version of this incident and the magisterial inquiry report conducted by CMM (chief metropolitan magistrate) Kanpur had a similar finding.

The report observed that though Dubey’s name appeared on the list of top-10 criminals in the police circle, he was not on the list of top-10 criminals of the district. Rather, the family members of Dubey were elected to local bodies. Most of the family members were granted arms licenceS, passport Sand fair price shopS on the recommendations of the competent authorities, the report further stated.

Investigation in any case lodged against the members of the gang headed by Vikas Dubey was never impartial, the report said. There was a total failure of the intelligence unit in Kanpur in gathering information about the possession of sophisticated weapons by Vikas Dubey, the commission report added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey encounter Vikas Dubey probe report UP crime Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp