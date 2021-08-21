Two members of Hizbul Mujahideen’s hit squad neutralised

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, who were part of a hit squad, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Khrew area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. A police official said a joint search operation was launched in Khrew based on specific information on the presence of terrorists. After plugging all the possible escape routes, the security forces zeroed-in on a residential house they were holed in.

“The terrorists were given many opportunities to surrender. However, they turned down the offer and fired indiscriminately. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter,” he said. An army official said around 6:30 am, one militant tried to escape from the house by firing at the troops. “He, however, was killed in the ensuing gunfight,” the official added.

“The second terrorists continued to fire from the house but could not move out. He also was killed in the encounter in the morning,” he said. One AK-47, one pistol and other equipment were recovered from the terrorists, he said. The police identified the slain terrorists as Musaib Ahmad Bhat of Khrew, and Muzamil Ahmad Rather of Pulwama.

He said both the terrorists were part of Hizb’s ‘hit squad’ and Musaib was involved in the killing of a government employee on July 23. Meanwhile, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told security officials to intensify cordon and search operations to eliminate the remaining terrorists.

He directed the officers to further strengthen and augment intelligence apparatus as well as security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people. The DGP also directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their respective jurisdictions and remain extra alert as militant outfits were continuously trying to foment trouble and disturb the peace.

The officers briefed the DGP about the measures taken on different fronts with regard to the safety and security of the people of J-K, a spokesman for the police said.

Omar concerned over spate in attacks

Four political workers and the nephew of a political worker have been killed by terrorists in four attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 11 days. The attacks have caused fear among the political workers and former J&K CM and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said the renewed trend of targeting politicians by is very worrying. The J&K Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone was shot dead outside his house at Devsar in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. It was the 4th attack on the political activists in J&K since August 9. Of the four attacks, three have taken place in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam districts and one attack took place in Kandli area of Rajouri in Jammu