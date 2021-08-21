STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2022 UP polls: BJP starts survey with Nishad party to finalise seat sharing

The survey report would be submitted to BJP national president JP Nadda to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the election, Nishad party sources said. 

Published: 21st August 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad. (Photo | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the 2022 UP assembly polls in sight, the BJP and allies have started the preparatory process for seat sharing. In this connection, the saffron brigade has roped in Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) party to conduct a survey in various districts of eastern and central Uttar Pradesh.

The motive of commencing the exercise with the Nishad party is to identify the seats on which Nishad party nominees will be in a winnable position.

According to Nishad party sources, the survey report would be submitted to BJP national president JP Nadda to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the election.

Recently, Sanjay Nishad had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi and had discussed with them a series of issues including seat-sharing in 2022.

 It was followed by a high-level meeting at the residence of Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday. BJP national president JP Nadda, UPCM Yogi Adityanath, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and the party’s state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal were present at the meeting to discuss the strategy for the assembly election, the nomination of four MLCs and also the expansion of Yogi cabinet.

As per the claims of the Nishad party, it has sway over around 160 assembly constituencies in eastern and central UP. The party had constituted committees in 70 constituencies for the election, said a senior Nishad party leader.

ALSO READ | Expansion of Yogi cabinet by month-end, Jitin Prasada likely to get a ministerial berth

After the meeting, Sanjay Nishad had said that he had told the BJP leaders that the Nishad party would field candidates in the assembly election. “It was decided that the party will field candidates on the seats where it is in a strong position,” said Nishad.

The entry of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Bihar animal husbandry minister Mukesh Sahani, Jaalvanshi Morcha led by Gyanendra Nishad, Eklavya Sena run by Umed Singh, husband of bandit-turned politician Phoolan Devi, in the political landscape of UP and trying their luck at the husting as well as the advances of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to the Nishad party were believed to be a part of the discussion at the Thursday meeting.

However, the Nishad party claims that a majority of the fringe organisations have no cadre, unlike the Nishad party which has a strong organisational set up in the districts of eastern UP.

To counter the SP and the BSP, the Nishad party urged the BJP leaders and chief minister Yogi Adityanath to include the Nishad, Majhwar, Kewat, and Mallah communities in the list of scheduled castes and give them reservations in government jobs accordingly, the Nishad Party leader added.

The party also reportedly kept forward its demands of fishermen getting back their rights on ponds, lakes, and rivers across the state that were withdrawn during the BSP rule, and withdrawal of the cases lodged against the Nishad community members during agitations.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2022 UP polls BJP Yogi Adityanath Nishad party Amit Shah
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp