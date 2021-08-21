STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar reports just 11 new COVID-19 cases, officials say steps to quell pandemic paying off

In the last week, no death due to COVID-19 has been reported. The recovery rate has gone up to 98.63% with only 168 active cases under treatment in the state.

Published: 21st August 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Patna has been ranked 10th among the top performing districts in the country in terms of vaccination (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Officials in Bihar say that measures taken to quell the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are paying off, with only 11 new cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours, of which four were from Patna and the rest from six other districts on Friday.

Amid the dwindling cases of COVID-19, Patna and other districts of Bihar have figured in the latest list of the top performing 754 districts of the country in terms of vaccination, with the state capital ranking 10th.

Additional chief secretary of the health department Pratay Amrit -- the man behind the success working under the guidelines of CM Nitish Kumar and the health minister -- said that the state focused on tracing, testing and treating (T-3) approach in mission mode.

"We intensified testing along with promoting people's adherence to safety protocols through various modes of communication. Results started coming when the percentage of people wearing masks rose to nearly 80-90," Amrit said, adding that mass vaccinations across both rural and urban areas were accelerated.

Even now when many of state's districts are under floods, vaccinations continue through boat ambulance-cum-vaccination units in districts like Khagaria, Patna and others.

Amrit said initially a bit of hesitancy for vaccination was witnessed among the people but when the myths and fears were dispelled, a massive turnout has been seen across the state for the jabs.

"It shows that the level of awareness has grown among the people on the benefits of vaccination. You will also be surprised to see the high women's turnout for the vaccination," he said, adding that despite the drastic fall in new cases, the state health department has not turned lax in keeping a vigil on the pandemic.

Asked about incidents of wrong names of vaccines mentioned in the certificates, Amrit said such technical mistakes would be fixed. It may be recalled that Shubham Thakur and Shivam Thakur, both of Hajipur, were administered with first doses of Covishield but Covaxin appeared on their provisional certificates causing problems to them in getting the second doses administered. The two youths have still not been administered the second doses.

On being asked how the state is prepared on the oxygen front amid apprehensions of a third wave looming large, he said that 122 PSA oxygen plants are being installed and the state would have no shortage of oxygen. "We have also planned to set up pediatric units in 36 hospitals equipped with oxygen and other medical facilities for children," he said.

He also said the state education department is ensuring proper adherence to safety protocols in schools.

In the last week, no death due to COVID-19 has been reported. Amrit said the recovery rate has gone up to 98.63% with only 168 active cases under treatment in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine Bihar covid cases
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp