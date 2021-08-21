STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Children admitted to hospital made to sit in scorching heat in MP; NCPCR seeks action

During the inauguration of an oxygen plant at the district hospital in Vidisha, the relatives of hospitalised patients and children admitted in the child ward were forcibly taken to the venue.

Published: 21st August 2021 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Apex child rights body NCPCR has sought strict action against those who allegedly made children admitted to a hospital ward in Madhya Pradesh sit in scorching heat for crowd mobilisation at a function.

In a letter to the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary on Saturday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said during the inauguration of an oxygen plant at the district hospital in Vidisha, the relatives of hospitalised patients and children admitted in the child ward were forcibly taken to the venue by the guards and nurses.

The NCPCR pointed out that the district collector was also present at the function.

"The admitted children were made to sit in the hot sun for two hours at the venue, which primarily appears to be a violation of section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015," it said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the commission requested the chief secretary to get the matter investigated under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, take appropriate action against the guilty officers and send a detailed action-taken report to it within seven days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCPCR National Commission for Protection of Child Rights
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp