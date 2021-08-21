STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh passes away after prolonged illness

Kalyan Singh’s last assignment was as Governor of Rajasthan after which he had rejoined BJP to make a come back to active politics but not the electoral politics.

Published: 21st August 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kalyan SIngh

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: An era of politics dominated by strong Hindutva narrative in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to an end with the demise of its stalwart and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh, 89, after a prolonged illness, on Saturday.

​Singh’s last assignment was as Governor of Rajasthan after which he had rejoined BJP to make a come back to active politics but not the electoral politics.

Three day state mourning declared has been declared in Uttar Pradesh. Kalyan SIngh's cremation will be held on August 23.

The veteran BJP leader was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on July 4 after being referred from the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences where he was admitted on July 3 on complaints of reduced consciousness and renal infection.

As per the official sources of SGPGIMS, Kalyan Singh passed away due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

A team of senior consultants from critical care medicine, cardiology, nephrology, endocrinology and neurology had been attending to him at SGPGIMS and UP CM Yogi Adityanath had been visiting the veteran leader frequently.

According to SGPIMS director Prof RK Dhiman, Singh continued to remain on life support system and he was placed on dialysis on Friday. Singh's blood pressure was low and he was not passing urine normally.

After completing his tenure of five years as Rajasthan Governor, Kalyan Singh had come back to Uttar Pradesh in 2019 and had rejoined the BJP formally signalling the return of party’s backward face to active politics. Kalyan Singh was Rajasthan’s first governor in five decades to complete his five-year-term
in the gubernatorial office.

In fact, Kalyan Singh drew his political stature within the BJP and outside by spearheading the temple movement. He emerged within the party as the OBC leader and a Hindutva mascot during the Ram Temple movement which made him the obvious choice as the first BJP chief minister of the most populous state in 1991.

It was under his tenure as UP CM that the demolition of disputed structure took place in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 which led to the dismissal of his government in UP and three other BJP governments in different states.

Interestingly, Kalyan Singh was the first BJP leader to be arrested for leading the Ram Temple movement in the state in 1989 when the Mandal politics was at its peak.

While leading the Ram Temple movement, Kalyan united several smaller OBC castes like binds, mallahs and kashyaps in the name of Hindutva for a national cause. Kalyan Singh was named as one of the accused in the Babri demolition conspiracy case that was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. When the case was revived in April 2017 on the Supreme Court’s orders, he was left out due to the constitutional immunity for governors from standing trial.

Kalyan Singh, who had twice been chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, he left the party twice following his differences with the BJP leadership.

Despite his advancing age, Kalyan Singh, a Lodh (OBC), whose son Rajveer is a Lok Sabha MP and grandson Sandeep, a minister in Yogi Adityanath government, was still considered to be key backward leader whose name was still respected within his community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalyan Singh Kalyan Singh Passes away
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp