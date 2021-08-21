STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No nod yet, but many curious about mixing Covid vaccine doses

According to the study, a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine, followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine, provided better immunogenicity and was safe.

Published: 21st August 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) came out with a study that mixing of the Covid vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — have shown better results, many people have been approaching hospitals to inquire if they can get a different vaccine for the second shot.

According to the study, a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine, followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine, provided better immunogenicity and was safe. The study was done on 18 individuals who received Covishield for the first dose and Covaxin for the second dose. Also, 40 recipients who got Covishield and another 40 who got Covaxin for both doses were also studied. The study highlighted that lower and similar adverse events following immunisation in all three groups underlined the safety of the combination vaccine regime.

“After media reports about the mix-and-match doses, many people want to know if they can get mixed doses. It is important to know that right now, ICMR has given nod only for clinical trials of mix-and-match vaccine use. Those coming to us with such requests are being told that  with no approval for it now, we cannot go ahead with it,” said Dr Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, Consultant-Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.

Dr Dhekane added, “In studies abroad on mix-and-match of doses, it has shown to be beneficial and gives prolonged serological titre. But in India, it hasn’t been approved yet...we will have to wait and watch.”

A doctor at a PHC in Wilson Garden too said they had got similar requests. Dr Sujay Prasad, Medical Director, Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, cautioned that people should not wait till the government decides on mixing of doses, and should instead go ahead and take the second dose of the vaccine they had taken earlier.

“There are very few studies to show the efficacy of mixing of vaccines. Preliminary results have started coming out, like Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, where good antibody response is shown. We should continue with what is tested and known. For now, we can consider looking into booster doses,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine COVID 19 Covaxin Covishield
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp