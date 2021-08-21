No nod yet, but many curious about mixing Covid vaccine doses

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) came out with a study that mixing of the Covid vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — have shown better results, many people have been approaching hospitals to inquire if they can get a different vaccine for the second shot.

According to the study, a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine, followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine, provided better immunogenicity and was safe. The study was done on 18 individuals who received Covishield for the first dose and Covaxin for the second dose. Also, 40 recipients who got Covishield and another 40 who got Covaxin for both doses were also studied. The study highlighted that lower and similar adverse events following immunisation in all three groups underlined the safety of the combination vaccine regime.

“After media reports about the mix-and-match doses, many people want to know if they can get mixed doses. It is important to know that right now, ICMR has given nod only for clinical trials of mix-and-match vaccine use. Those coming to us with such requests are being told that with no approval for it now, we cannot go ahead with it,” said Dr Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, Consultant-Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.

Dr Dhekane added, “In studies abroad on mix-and-match of doses, it has shown to be beneficial and gives prolonged serological titre. But in India, it hasn’t been approved yet...we will have to wait and watch.”

A doctor at a PHC in Wilson Garden too said they had got similar requests. Dr Sujay Prasad, Medical Director, Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, cautioned that people should not wait till the government decides on mixing of doses, and should instead go ahead and take the second dose of the vaccine they had taken earlier.

“There are very few studies to show the efficacy of mixing of vaccines. Preliminary results have started coming out, like Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, where good antibody response is shown. We should continue with what is tested and known. For now, we can consider looking into booster doses,” he said.