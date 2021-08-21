Raipur Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd-Chhattisgarh has been declared the biggest private sector Goods & Services Tax (GST) payer under the Central GST.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Jindal Steel emerges as the biggest GST payer
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd-Chhattisgarh has been declared the biggest private sector Goods & Services Tax (GST) payer under the Central GST. In the overall category, it is second only to the state-owned SAIL, Bhilai. Principal Commissioner (CGST) B B Mohapatra felicitated the JSPL. JSPL-Chhattisgarh paid about Rs 5,400 crore as GST from June 2017 to June 2021. “We felt encouraged with the decision of the government to honour JSPL-Chhattisgarh that has no GST related legal dispute in any court of law. The company follows tax rules with utmost integrity and honesty,” Saraogi said.

SEC Railway gets device to monitor river water level
The South East Central Railway, the highest profit-making railway zone, Bilaspur, has installed a new sensor-equipped alert device to monitor the water level of rivers on eleven major railway bridges under its jurisdiction. The water level monitoring system supported with modern technology will instantly convey information on any abrupt rise in water level in the river. This will enable the train services to be regulated judiciously to avert any risk and ensure safe railway operation. According to the SECR officials, such automated processes are an improvement over the manual gauge system. Electromagnetic waves of the instrument pass through the air to reach the water surface, and return to the sensor to produce alert signals.

Handmade rakhis for Raksha Bandhan
Self-help Group women from different districts of the state have prepared hand-embroidered rakhis for Sunday’s Raksha Bandan festival. Rakhis made of seeds & fibres of vegetables-fruits, rice husk, cow-dung, flowers and chocolates embroidered with beads, silk and colourful threads are now on the market. The women, mostly from rural background, have showcased their skills in manufacturing the eye-pleasing and eco-friendly rakhis. That such rachis are selling like hot cakes by giving cheap Chinese alternatives a run for their money is the icing on the cake. 

Fancy knives seized, owners furnish bond 
Proliferation of e-commerce has transformed our lives. But the digital platforms are a double-edged sword. A recent example was provided by the Durg police, which seized a sizeable number of ornate but lethal knives, pistol-lighters and air guns procured by the city youth from various digital platforms. The city police compiled a list of youth brandishing such ‘attractive , yet dangerous’ gadgets and tools and cracked down on them. Later, the youth, along with their parents, were made to furnish a bond pledging not to acquire such products again. “We also summoned the representatives of e-commerce marketplace and courier services to reveal their trade details and promptly make available information on such unsafe products delivered to customers,” the SP said.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

