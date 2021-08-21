STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russian women death: 'No foul play involved', says Goa police

One of the deceased had registered an FIR with Chennai police in 2019 over alleged blackmailing for sexual favours.

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

PANAJI: After the death of two Russian women in Goa's Siolim village in separate incidents, the local police said prima facie, no foul play is involved in the two cases.

"We are not suspecting any foul play as of now. However, we will wait for statements from the Russian representatives from the embassy and the final decision on the cause of death by the medico-legal examination," North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Shobhit Saksena told ANI.

He further informed that the post mortem of the two deceased Alexandra Ri Djavi (24) and Ekaterina Titova (34) will be conducted after the Russian embassy appoints representatives in the two separate cases of death reported on Thursday and Friday.

"In both cases, we are following legal procedure. We have written to the embassy to appoint a representative and inquest proceeding in the meantime. Once the representative is assigned, further medico-legal formalities such as post mortem examination will be conducted," he said.

Meanwhile, Advocate for the Russian consulate in Mumbai and Goa, Vikram Varma said that Djavi, one of the deceased had registered an FIR with Chennai police in 2019 over alleged blackmailing for sexual favours. "Alexandra Ri Djavi had been blackmailed in 2019 for sexual favours. After preliminary enquiry, the Chennai police had registered an FIR," said Varma.

He also said that officers, diplomats from the Russian consulate are expected to be visiting Goa in September to look into the matter. The bodies of the two women have been kept safely in morgue of Goa Medical College, Varma added.

Anjuna police station had visited the two sites of incidents in Siolim.

According to Police Sub Inspector Mahesh G Kerkar, Djavi was found hanging in her rented room at Gublawado, Oxel Siolim, Bardez Goa on August 19 and her fiance who returned from Morjim found the door locked.

Meanwhile, Titova was found lying dead in her bedroom on Friday.

