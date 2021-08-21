STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Jaish militants killed during gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

It is the third encounter in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir in three days.

Published: 21st August 2021

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in an encounter with security troops in the forest area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

A police official said a joint party of police, CRPF and Army launched a search operation in upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral in Pulwama district in the early hours of Saturday after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

He said during the operation, security men came under fire from militants hiding in the area.

The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

The police spokesman said three Jaish militants were killed in the ongoing encounter.

“The search operation is going on when reports last poured in,” he said.

The spokesman said the identity of the militants killed in the gunfight are being ascertained.

It is the third encounter in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir in three days.

On August 19, a JCO of Army and a militant was killed in an encounter in Thanamandi area of Rajouri while two local militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in a gunfight in Khrew, Pampore area of Pulwama yesterday.

