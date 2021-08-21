STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Indian consulates ransacked by the militia

Modi’s remarks came during the foundation stone laying ceremony for multiple projects in Somnath.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indicating a hardline on the Taliban wresting power in Afghanistan at a time when the foreign office is reaching out to the militia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those who try to establish an empire on the basis of terror may dominate temporarily, but their existence is not permanent and they cannot suppress humanity forever.

Afghans who worked with Spanish agencies
arrive in Dubai along with familiies,
prior to flying to Spain | AFP

He said the idea of vanquishing terror was as valid hundreds of years ago when invaders demolished the Somnath temple multiple times, as it is today, when the world is apprehensive of such ideologies. Modi’s remarks came during the foundation stone laying ceremony for multiple projects in Somnath. India has always criticised terror unequivocally, saying there is no such thing as good Taliban and bad Taliban. However, given the situation on the ground, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had recently indicated India is engaging the Taliban, adding: “It is time to take things forward.”

But in further evidence of Taliban’s double-speak, while one of its leaders had urged New Delhi to not to evacuate its diplomats, two Indian consulates in Afghanistan were ransacked by the Taliban on Wednesday. The closed Indian consulates in Kandahar and Herat were searched by the militia for documents. Taliban leader Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai has urged India to retain its diplomats, a request that was overlooked as security assessments suggested his words could not be taken on face value. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian consulates Afghanistan Taliban
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp