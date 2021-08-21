STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviews preparation of UTs for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

An official statement said that several innovative ideas were put forth by the participants of the meeting in order to make the event an iconic celebration.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday reviewed the preparations of Union Territories (UTs) to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the central government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

During the meeting, chief secretaries and advisors to the administrators of the UTs shared details of the programme drawn out around the theme of Indian freedom struggle while highlighting the culture, tradition and heritage of their respective UTs.

Several innovative ideas were put forth by the participants of the meeting in order to make the event an iconic celebration, an official statement said.

The union home secretary stressed on uniqueness of the events, linkage with freedom struggle and freedom fighters, ensuring highest quality in planning of the events and highlighted that all the events must have extensive involvement of public at large.

Bhalla urged the UTs to give the programmes a concrete shape for inclusion in the MHA's calendar of events, the statement said.

Earlier on August 19, the home secretary had chaired a meeting with the Directors General of CAPFs, Chairman, Land Port Authority of India, and heads of other organisations within the Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss the week-long programme of the MHA to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Kumar Bhalla Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 75 years of Independence Independence
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp