COVID-19: India's active cases lowest in 152 days, reports 403 fresh fatalities 

The active cases have declined to 3,53,398, the lowest in 152 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.57 per cent.

Published: 22nd August 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

A worker, wearing PPE kit, does cleaning works at the COVID Care Centre at Commonwealth Games Village, in New Delhi

A worker, wearing PPE kit, does cleaning works at the COVID Care Centre at Commonwealth Games Village, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 30,948 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,53,398 comprising 1.09 per cent of the total infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,24,234.

The death toll has climbed to 4,34,367 with 403 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have declined to 3,53,398, the lowest in 152 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.57 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 7,942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,85,681 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 50,62,56,239.The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for the last 27 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at two per cent.

It has been below three per cent for the last 58 days, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,16,36,469, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Cumulatively, 58.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Sunday morning.

The 403 new fatalities include 145 from Maharashtra and 83 from Kerala.

A total of 4,34,367 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,35,817 from Maharashtra, 37,123 from Karnataka, 34,686 from Tamil Nadu, 25,079 from Delhi, 22,792 from Uttar Pradesh, 19,428 from Kerala and 18,356 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

