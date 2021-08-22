STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra's widow likely to return to Trinamool

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal MLA Sikha Mitra, wife of late state Congress president Somen Mitra, on Saturday heaped praises on Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and gave broad hints of returning to the TMC.

Mitra, who had resigned as Trinamool Congress MLA from Chowringhee seat in 2014 citing growing differences with the party, told reporters that she had never officially left the TMC.

"I have been in touch with the TMC recently. I have spoken to Mamata Banerjee. I don't think there is much difference between the TMC and the Congress ideologically. In the present situation, I can carry on my fight more meaningfully from the TMC," she said.

Banerjee has a broad mindset, Mitra said adding that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee is also doing well as the national general secretary of the TMC.

Sources in the TMC said she will join the party soon.

Mitra had severed links with the TMC after her husband Somen Mitra left the party and returned to the Congress.

Differences surfaced between Mitra and her son Rohan with Congress state leadership helmed by Adhir Chowdhury after the death of Somen Mitra last year and they were also approached by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The BJP even announced her name as a candidate for the assembly election earlier this year.

However, Mitra said her name was declared without her consent and she will not enter the poll fray.

