Indians stranded in Afghanistan to return home safely: Union Minister V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V Muraleedharan assured that all Indians stranded in Afghanisthan will return home safely. The government has stepped up its evacuation process given the chaotic situation in Kabul. The minister was addressing the media at the flagging off of the digital van awareness campaign on covid vaccination and covid appropriate behaviour in association with Ernakulam Press Club, here on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Speaking about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control over the country, the minister said, “The government has sped up its evacuation process to bring stranded Indians from Afganisthan at the earliest. The government will bring back all Indians including Malayalees who want to return to their home."

Upon asking about the release of Malayalees who joined the Islamic State from Kabul jail, Muraleedharan said that no information on the matter has been received so far.

As part of the evacuation, MEA has set up a 24x7 working cell to help Indian nationals who want to come to India. The cell is responding to all the requests received through e-mail and helplines. “In the initial stage of the evacuation operation, employees of the Indian Embassy were brought back. Following this, all Indians including Malayalees who have sent requests through MEA’s helpline and an e-mail will be brought back soon,” assured Muraleedharan. “Based on the preliminary estimation, nearly 500 Indians are stranded there. The government will take steps to ensure their safe travel to the Kabul airport,” he added.

