Ladakh records 8 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 20,491

By PTI

LEH: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ladakh climbed to 20,491 as eight more people tested positive for the disease, officials said on Sunday.

As many as 12 more patients recovered from COVID-19, they said, adding the number of active cases dropped to 68.

So far, Ladakh has recorded 207 coronavirus-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

The officials said over 3,282 people were tested for COVID-19 in Leh and Kargil on Saturday.

Of these, seven tested positive in Leh and one in Kargil.

Ten patients were discharged after successful treatment for COVID-19 in Leh and two others in Kargil, bringing down the active cases in Ladakh to 68 -- 62 in Leh and six in Kargil, they said.

So far, 20,216 patients have recovered from the disease in Ladakh.