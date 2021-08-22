STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Sex workers protest in Nagpur against barricading of area

A group of sex workers was led by NCP leader Jwala Dhote while NCP corporator Abha Pandey led the other group supporting the police action to barricade the locality, known as Ganga-Jamuna.

Published: 22nd August 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Barricades

Representational Image

By PTI

NAGPUR: Two groups of people protesting against and in favour of barricading a prominent red-light area here in Maharashtra came face to face on Sunday.

However, timely intervention by the police prevented a potential clash.

A group of sex workers was led by NCP leader Jwala Dhote while NCP corporator Abha Pandey led the other group supporting the police action to barricade the locality, known as Ganga-Jamuna.

In the morning hours, Jwala Dhote and her supporters assembled in the area and placed a portrait of late MP Jambuwantrao Dhote.

Sex workers tied Rakhis to the portrait and later came on the main road.

Police personnel with a platoon of the Riot Control Police (RCP) was already deployed in the area.

Soon after, corporator Pandey also arrived at the spot with her supporters and raised slogans backing the police.

When both groups came face to face, senior police officers intervened and pacified the agitators.

After discussing the issue with senior officers, both groups called off their agitations.

Nagpur police on Saturday started a dialogue with sex workers for their rehabilitation after sealing the area on August 11.

Representatives of various welfare bodies of government are also in favour of rehabilitating the sex workers.

A police officer said many sex workers have already left the area after the police imposed section 144 of the CrPC on August 11 and sealed the entry of outsiders to all 12 lanes.

A posse of 100 police personnel remains deployed in the area round-the-clock.

Corporator Pandey told reporters that residents are fed up with sex workers.

"The Ganga-Jamuna settlement should be removed and sex workers rehabilitated. Even minor girls are being forced into prostitution here. Our agitation will continue," she said.

Jwala Dhote alleged a lobby of some builders and political leaders was behind the entire police operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sex work sex workers Nagpur Ganga Jamuna area NCP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp