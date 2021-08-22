Mission 2023: Chhattisgarh Congress to galvanise booth-level plan

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh has devised a plan of action to strengthen the base grassroots level by focussing on booth committees.

The party strategists have galvanised the cadres for micro-level booth management under the supervision of senior leaders in all 90 Assembly constituencies.

The party has decided to form 23000 booth committee across the Assembly segments during the next four months.

"By the end of the year, the booth level committees in every Assembly segment are going to be constituted. The party organisation has devised a road map to execute the plan. It will be monitored by the state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC)," a senior party functionary said.

The booth-level committees would be formed in consultation with the organisation at the district-block level in coordination with the party legislator representing the area. While stressing to cover the minute details, the committee will also have representation of women.

The Congress has 70 MLAs in the 90-member House.