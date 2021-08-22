STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh takes on state Congress chief Sidhu's aides over 'anti-national' remarks

Amarinder was reacting to reported remarks of Dr Pyare Lal Garg questioning his criticism of Pakistan, as well as the earlier controversial statement of Malwinder Singh Mali on Kashmir.

Published: 22nd August 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Taking strong exception to the recent statements of two of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisors on sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday warned against such atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country.

Amarinder urged Sidhu's advisors to stick to giving advice to the state Congress president and not speak on matters of which they clearly had little or no knowledge, and had no understanding of the implications of their comments.

Amarinder was reacting to reported remarks of Dr Pyare Lal Garg questioning his criticism of Pakistan, as well as the earlier controversial statement of Malwinder Singh Mali on Kashmir. Both of them were recently appointed by Sidhu as his advisors.

Amarinder expressed shock at the extraordinary statements of Mali and Garg, which he said were totally misplaced and antagonistic to the stated position of India and the Congress on Pakistan and Kashmir.

He urged the Punjab Congress president to rein in his advisors before they end up doing more damage to India's interests. "Kashmir was and is an inalienable part of India," asserted the Chief Minister, adding that with his proclamation to the contrary, Mali had effectively and inexplicably toed Islamabad's line.

"This is totally anti-national," he said, also slamming Mali for failing to withdraw his statement despite the widespread condemnation it had evoked not only from other parties but also from within  the Congress.

Ridiculing Garg's statement that criticism of Pakistan by him (Amarinder) was not in the interest of Punjab, the Chief Minister said that Sidhu's advisor was clearly disconnected from the ground reality.

"The fact, which every Punjabi and in fact every Indian knows, is that Pakistan's threat to us is real. Everyday they are pushing weapons and drugs into Punjab via drones in a brazen attempt to destabilise our state, and our nation. Punjabi soldiers are dying at the borders at the hands of Pak-backed forces," pointed out the Chief Minister, dubbing Garg's remarks as irrational and unjustified.

"Garg may have forgotten the thousands of Punjabi lives lost in the fire of Pak-backed terrorism of the 1980s and 1990s, but I have not. Nor have the people of Punjab. And we will continue to do everything in our power to fight off Pakistan's dangerous games,"asserted Amarinder, urging Garg not to undermine the sacrifices of Punjabis with his outrageous, irresponsible and patently politically motivated statements.

TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Amarinder Singh Punjab Punjab Congress Malwinder Singh Mali Dr Pyare Lal Garg
