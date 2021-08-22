Rakshabandhan celebrated with fervour in flood relief camps of Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the miseries caused by the massive floods, Rakshabandhan on Sunday brought cheer to those affected by the natural calamity across Bihar, thanks to the frand arrangements made by the Nitish Kumar government.

The Patna district administration arranged for sweets, rakhis and new clothes in the flood relief camps. Forty-five-year-old Rekha Devi said that it was for the first time that her daughter was able to tie a rakhi on her brother's wrist donning brand new clothes. "We bless the Sarkar (government), who has provided us such help when we are staying at the relief camp,"she said.

Similar sentiments were echoed in another relief camp of the state capital where 19-year-old Madhu received a packet of sweets and rakhis for her two brothers."My father is a rickshaw-puller. This is the first time we are tying rakhis to each other during a flood," she said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also celebrated this festival of love with his sisters.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar celebrating Rakhi with his sisters at his residence in Patna on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

The state government has offered free rides to women and girls in the state-run buses in Patna and other major cities to mark Rakshabandhan.