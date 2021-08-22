STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rakshabandhan celebrated with fervour in flood relief camps of Bihar

The Patna district administration arranged for sweets, rakhis and new clothes in the flood relief camps.

Published: 22nd August 2021 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rakhi at flood relief camp

Siblings tie rakhi at a flood relief camp in Patna on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the miseries caused by the massive floods, Rakshabandhan on Sunday brought cheer to those affected by the natural calamity across Bihar, thanks to the frand arrangements made by the Nitish Kumar government. 

The Patna district administration arranged for sweets, rakhis and new clothes in the flood relief camps. Forty-five-year-old Rekha Devi said that it was for the first time that her daughter was able to tie a rakhi on her brother's wrist donning brand new clothes. "We bless the Sarkar (government), who has provided us such help when we are staying at the relief camp,"she said.

Similar sentiments were echoed in another relief camp of the state capital where 19-year-old Madhu received a packet of sweets and rakhis for her two brothers."My father is a rickshaw-puller. This is the first time we are tying rakhis to each other during a flood," she said. 

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also celebrated this festival of love with his sisters. 

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar celebrating Rakhi with his sisters at his residence in Patna on Sunday. (Photo | Express) 

The state government has offered free rides to women and girls in the state-run buses in Patna and other major cities to mark Rakshabandhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar floods flood relief camps Bihar Rakshabandhan Rakshabandhan 2021
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp