Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launches Sputnik V COVID vaccine in state

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday launched anti-COVID Sputnik V vaccine in the state. On the first day, 100 people got the dose of the Russia-manufactured vaccine.

Before launching the vaccine at a medical college here, the CM and cabinet ministers observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who passed away after prolonged illness at a Lucknow hospital on Saturday.

Speaking at the launch of the vaccine, Dhami said by December this year, the state government will achieve its target of 100 per cent vaccination. The state is getting all help from the Centre to achieve the goal, he said, adding that it has already received 17 lakh vaccines from the Centre and camps have been set up in the remotest areas.

The state government is fully prepared to deal with the third wave of the pandemic if it comes and efforts continue to further strengthen health facilities, he said.