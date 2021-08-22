STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand: Many incumbent BJP MLAs may not get ticket for upcoming state elections  

Uttarakhand unit of the BJP has hired a private agency to conduct a 'confidential survey' to get ground report of all 70 state assembly constituencies. 

BJP national president J P Nadda addressing a gathering on the second day of his his two-day visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After a report card of Uttarakhand MLAs was submitted to the BJP national president JP Nadda, many suspect at least a dozen of the MLAs will not be getting tickets for the upcoming state assembly elections. 

Nadda was on two-day visit to the state conducting 8 meetings back to back and assessing the ground situation. 

"The party leadership is checking every MLA's work, profile and whatever she/he has done. Those who are facing anti-incumbency may not get tickets in the upcoming assembly elections in March 2022," said a party source. 

At present total strength of the 70 member house is 68 and two seats remain vacant. The BJP has 56 MLAs while the Indian National Congress has 10 members. Two members are independent. 

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand unit of the BJP has hired a private agency to conduct a 'confidential survey' to get ground report of all 70 state assembly constituencies. 

The results of this survey will be used in determining ticket distribution for the upcoming state assembly elections in March 2022. 

First phase of the survey is already going on. Second phase will start on September 15 while the third phase will kick off on October 25. 

This will help the party get ground report from all 70 state assembly constituencies and decide the ticket distribution accordingly, said a senior party leader from the state unit.

The party has also received information about many MLAs who spend most of the time in Dehradun, Delhi and other cities instead of their constituencies which fuels anti incumbency sentiments among the people in Uttarakhand hills. 
 

