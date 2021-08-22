STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Very elated because my services have been recognised: Newly-appointed Manipur Governor La Ganesan

On being asked about the current issues in Manipur, Ganesan said that he has not taken the charge as the Governor yet and will only understand the core issues of the state once he takes the charge.

Published: 22nd August 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed Manipur Governor La Ganesan

Newly-appointed Manipur Governor La Ganesan (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and newly appointed Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Sunday expressed happiness over recognition of his services by the party. "I feel very elated because my services have been recognised. I am prepared to work in any place in India. BJP has given me an opportunity to work in Madhya Pradesh before and now in the northeast," he stated.

"Emotionally, I feel that entire Bharat is one. Now by experience, I will feel that the entire Bharat is one," he added.

On being asked about the current issues in Manipur, Ganesan said that he has not taken the charge as the Governor yet and will only understand the core issues of the state once he takes the charge. "I am not alone. There is a whole party with me. Together we will be successful in our duties," he added.

He further stated that coincidentally he has replaced Najma Heptulla twice- once when he became a member of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh and now when he became the governor of Manipur.

Earlier in the day, Ganesan was appointed as the new governor of Manipur by President Ram Nath Kovind. He became the 17th governor of the state as he replaced the incumbent governor Najma Heptulla.

