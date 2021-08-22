STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Would induct Eknath Shinde in BJP if he wishes: Narayan Rane

Published: 22nd August 2021 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 12:07 AM

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday said he would facilitate senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's entry into the BJP if the latter approached him.

He also claimed that many leaders and ministers in Maharashtra are set to join the BJP.

Rane was speaking to reporters in Vasai near here during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra organized by the BJP for the new members of the Narendra Modi government.

"Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde is fed up with the Shiv Sena as he has to ask the `Matoshri' (residence of chief minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray) before signing any file. If he approaches me, I will surely induct him in the BJP," the BJP leader said.

"Shinde is bored there and has no work. He is in trouble there," Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader himself, claimed.

Rane also appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the development of the nation.

"I never saw a great leader like PM Modi in my life. The prime minister did everything to improve the status of the country and make it a 'Mahasatta' (superpower)," the BJP MP said.

The MSME minister also expressed concerns over the problems faced by industries.

"More than 350 factories in the Palghar region are shut due to power shortage rendering more than 3 lakh people jobless," he said.

He also took a dig at the ruling Shiv Sena, days after some party workers 'purified' late Bal Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai after his visit.

"Instead of sprinkling 'gaumutra' (cow urine), they should try to help industries survive. Give employment to youths and improve the industrial and employment opportunities and increase the GDP," Rane said.

