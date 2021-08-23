STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16-year-old boy detained for molesting minor in Rajasthan

SHO of Vidhyadhar Nagar police station Virendra Kumar said the four-year-old girl and her mother, who are residents of Delhi, had come to the boy's house in Jaipur a month ago.

The accused is allegedly addicted to porn, the police said. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 16-year-old boy was detained for allegedly molesting his relative here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place a few days ago when the girl's mother left her with the boy at home and went to the market, he said.

According to the police, the accused took the girl to a room and allegedly molested her.

When her mother returned home, she noticed behavioural changes in the girl.

The boy told the girl's mother that she had fallen down while she was playing.

The girl could not narrate the incident to her mother at that time but when the two returned to Delhi last week, she told her about it.

The girl's mother lodged a police complaint on Saturday, following which the accused was detained and sent to a juvenile home on Sunday.

The accused is allegedly addicted to porn, the police said.

The SHO said the father of the accused died due to COVID-19 this year and the boy was living with his mother and sister.

