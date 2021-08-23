STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50th anniversary of 1971 war: Victory flame reaches Indira Point in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The flame was earlier taken to Landfall Island, the northernmost tip of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Indian soldiers after the 1971 war with Pakistan.

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: The 'Swarnim Vijay' Victory Flame, commemorating the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, reached the Indira Point, the southernmost tip of the country, an official statement said.

The flame carried by the personnel of the Andaman and Nicobar Command reached Indira Point in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, it said.

"#SwarnimVijayVarsh The #VictoryFlame on its voyage through Nicobar Islands reaches #IndiraPoint, on 22 Aug 21. Herein a joint services contingent from #ANC hoisted the Tricolour and collected soil from the southernmost point of India", the Andaman and Nicobar Command tweeted.

The flame was earlier taken to Landfall Island, the northernmost tip of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The flame was taken from North to South spanning the entire Andaman and Nicobar chain of Islands to commemorate the spirit of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', it said.

The aim of the journey is to spread the message of India's victory and sacrifices of our war heroes to the remotest areas and shores of the country.

The 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations began with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lighting the Victory Flame on December 16, 2020.

The Victory Flame is travelling across the length and breadth of India and a large number of commemorative events are being conducted during its journey, the statement added.

