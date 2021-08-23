STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apurva Chandra assumes charge as secretary in I&B Ministry

Apurva Chandra, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Published: 23rd August 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Apurva Chandra takes charge as Labour Secretary

Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra (File Photo| Twitter/ @PIBMumbai)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior bureaucrat Apurva Chandra on Monday assumed charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Chandra, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Under his guidance, rules were framed for all four labour codes after extensive consultations with all stakeholders.

"The Atmanibhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana has been launched to provide employment opportunities to 78.5 lakh workers in the formal sector with a budget of Rs 23,000 crore," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in an official statement.

Chandra has also worked as Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence with the mandate of strengthening the Indian Armed Forces by expediting the acquisition process.

He chaired the committee to draft the new Defence Acquisition Procedure.

Chandra has worked for over four years between 2013 and 2017 as Principal Secretary (Industries) in the Government of Maharashtra.

The first smart industrial township under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) has been operationalised at Aurangabad in Maharashtra under the leadership of Chandra, the ministry said.

Chandra has spent more than seven years in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in the Government of India, and has been involved in framing policies with regard to fuel supplies to industries, supply logistics, transportation, storage and distribution of fuel products, etc.

He obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and Masters in Structural Engineering from IIT-Delhi.

