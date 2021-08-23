Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Kin of lawmakers may not be BJP candidates in upcoming by-polls, party sources indicate

The ruling BJP may deny ticket to kin of deceased MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and MLA late Jugal Kishore Bagri in the by-elections to Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and Raigaon Vidhan Sabha seat, whose dates are yet to be finalized. While Chauhan’s son Harshvardhan is a prominent face in the race for BJP ticket for the seat (whose by-poll was necessitated by his father’s demise), Bagri’s son Pushpraj is the frontrunner for the ruling party’s ticket in Raigaon (where by-poll was necessitated by Bagri’s death). In Khandwa, prominent faces, including BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and ex MP ministers, Archana Chitnis and Deepak Joshi, are among the top contenders, but in Raigaon-SC seat, the party doesn’t have much options, excepting Bagri’s son and other relatives. The party is focusing on merit and not family in the by-polls, said BJP sources in Bhopal.

Dalit woman’s body cremated under tin sheet

Disturbing visuals of a Dalit woman’s body being cremated under the shed of a tin sheet held by cremation procession members amid heavy rains in the absence of proper mukti-dham (cremation ground) for them in Bansaheda Khurd village of Guna district went viral on Saturday. The cremation procession members said despite repeated requests to village sarpanch since the last five years for building a cremation ground for them, nothing has been done. This has compelled them to carry cremations of their clan members in such a manner. With the video getting viral, the Guna district administration rushed a team to the village, where it was found that a cremation ground shed was constructed in 2013-14, but it was destroyed due to thunder and dust storms.

Potential eco-tourism sites identified in MP

As many as 29 sites with potential for eco-tourism have been identified by the State Eco Tourism Board within forest areas in the state for rendering the tourists recreation and wildlife experience. Tenders will be issued for the selection of private businessmen for the purpose of operation, management and maintenance of eco-tourism activities at these 29 such eco-tourism sites. According to the chief executive officer of the Board, Satyanand the 29 sites for eco-tourism would be entrusted to private institutions for operation, management and maintenance for a period of 10 years.

Bal Kashyam formulation for Covid-19 immunity

With the possibility of kids being more vulnerable to the likely third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the AYUSH Department in Madhya Pradesh has prepared AYUSH Bal Kashayam formulation to increase the immunity of children for fighting out the killer viral infection. Dr Umesh Shukla, Principal of Pandit Khushi Lal Sharma Government Autonomous Ayurveda College and Institute (pictured) handed over the sample product of AYUSH Bal Kashayam to state’s AYUSH minister (Independent Charge) Ramkishore Kavre. The product has been prepared as per central government norms and after government approval, it will be made available to all.

