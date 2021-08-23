STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar govt encourages teachers in private schools to apply for principals' position in state-run ones

Those who wish to apply must have teaching experience in either CBSE or ICSE affiliated private schools and be between the ages of 31 to 47.

Published: 23rd August 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Eligible private school teachers in Bihar can now apply for the position of principals of government-run higher secondary schools.

Those who wish to apply must have teaching experience in either CBSE or ICSE affiliated private schools and be between the ages of 31 to 47.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 17, approved this decision, clearing the decks for further formalities to commence recruitment through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The Nitish Kumar government has also approved the creation of a separate cadre for direct appointment of experienced and eligible private schools teachers as headmasters in state-run higher secondary schools.

The cabinet approved this a couple of days after CM Nitish Kumar announced this in his Independence Day speech at Gandhimaidan.

The state education department, headed by Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and additional chief sectary Sanjay Kumar, has prepared a draft to facilitate the recruitment of those interested after consulting with experts.

Confirming this, the additional chief secretary of the education department Sanjay Kumar said: "Yes, the decision in this regard has been taken and approved by the state cabinet."

He said that all other formalities are being completed in this regard to start the requirement through the BPSC.

In over 5000 schools across, principals through the new recruitment process will be appointed.

Sources from the education department said that the recruitment process in higher secondary schools and others is likely to start after November.

National president of Private Schools and Children Welfare Association Shamael Ahmad welcomed this decision and said that it will help in improving the standard of school education in the state.

He added that are nearly 700 private schools in Bihar affiliated with CBSE and the ICSE with many experienced teachers and headmasters, who can bring about a positive change after being appointed as headmasters through the BPSC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Bihar Government Schools Bihar private schools
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp