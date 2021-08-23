Bihar govt encourages teachers in private schools to apply for principals' position in state-run ones

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Eligible private school teachers in Bihar can now apply for the position of principals of government-run higher secondary schools.

Those who wish to apply must have teaching experience in either CBSE or ICSE affiliated private schools and be between the ages of 31 to 47.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 17, approved this decision, clearing the decks for further formalities to commence recruitment through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The Nitish Kumar government has also approved the creation of a separate cadre for direct appointment of experienced and eligible private schools teachers as headmasters in state-run higher secondary schools.

The cabinet approved this a couple of days after CM Nitish Kumar announced this in his Independence Day speech at Gandhimaidan.

The state education department, headed by Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and additional chief sectary Sanjay Kumar, has prepared a draft to facilitate the recruitment of those interested after consulting with experts.

Confirming this, the additional chief secretary of the education department Sanjay Kumar said: "Yes, the decision in this regard has been taken and approved by the state cabinet."

He said that all other formalities are being completed in this regard to start the requirement through the BPSC.

In over 5000 schools across, principals through the new recruitment process will be appointed.

Sources from the education department said that the recruitment process in higher secondary schools and others is likely to start after November.

National president of Private Schools and Children Welfare Association Shamael Ahmad welcomed this decision and said that it will help in improving the standard of school education in the state.

He added that are nearly 700 private schools in Bihar affiliated with CBSE and the ICSE with many experienced teachers and headmasters, who can bring about a positive change after being appointed as headmasters through the BPSC.