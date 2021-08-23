Covid vaccine certificate now available for Covishield, Covaxin trial participants on Co-WIN

By Express News Service

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said that trial participants of phase 2 and 3 bridging studies for Covishield and efficacy study for Covaxin—a total of 11,349 individuals-- will now be able to download their vaccine certificates from CoWIN portal.

The ICMR in partnership with Serum Institute of India had conducted phase 2/3 bridging studies of Covishield from August, 2020 while phase 3 efficacy clinical trials for Covaxin were conducted by Bharat Biotech from November, 2020.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said that it had received several requests from the trial participants for digital vaccination certificates through CoWIN.

“It was decided that vaccination certificates may be issued to such participants who were administered the vaccines during these trials, after the studies were unblinded,” it said.

The ICMR was designated by the government as the nodal agency for collection of vaccination data for such participants and the agency had provided the data for 11,349 such persons to the health ministry.

Digital vaccination certificates have now been issued through Co-WIN, to such participants.

These participants would be able to download their individual certificates through Co-WIN Portal, Aarogya Setu, Digilocker or UMANG Application.