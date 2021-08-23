STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid vaccine certificate now available for Covishield, Covaxin trial participants on Co-WIN

In a statement, the ministry said it received several requests from trial participants for issuing certificates through Co-WIN.

Published: 23rd August 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

CoWIN App

The ICMR was designated as the nodal agency for the collection of vaccination data for such participants by the ministry. (Google Play Store Screengrab)

By Express News Service

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said that trial participants of phase 2 and 3 bridging studies for Covishield and efficacy study for Covaxin—a total of 11,349 individuals-- will now be able to download their vaccine certificates from CoWIN portal.

The ICMR in partnership with Serum Institute of India had conducted phase 2/3 bridging studies of Covishield  from August, 2020 while phase 3 efficacy clinical trials for Covaxin were conducted by Bharat Biotech from November, 2020.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said that it had received several requests from the trial participants for digital vaccination certificates through CoWIN.

“It was decided that vaccination certificates may be issued to such participants who were administered the vaccines during these trials, after the studies were unblinded,” it said.

The ICMR was designated by the government as the  nodal agency for collection of vaccination data for such participants and the agency had provided the data for 11,349 such persons to the health ministry.

Digital vaccination certificates have now been issued through Co-WIN, to such participants.

These participants would be able to download their individual certificates through Co-WIN Portal, Aarogya Setu, Digilocker or UMANG Application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Co-WIN COVID vaccine trial
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp