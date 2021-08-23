STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand: FIR for making fake video of PM Modi’s death on social media

According to police, a fake video of the death of PM Modi was posted in the local media group which was later made viral on social media.

Published: 23rd August 2021 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 10:43 PM

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: An FIR has been lodged at Ormanjhi Police Station in Ranchi for spreading rumour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s death on the social media.

Petitioner Dilip Mehta, in his FIR, has demanded immediate action following proper inquiry in this regard. The FIR had been lodged on Saturday but it came in the limelight on Monday.

“The video message related to the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was put on a local WhatsApp group – Media Professionals, following which it was made viral on the social media. The FIR has been filed in this regard,” said Officer in Charge of Ormanjhi Police Station Rajeev Kumar Singh. No arrest has been made so far as the matter is still under investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, the state unit of BJP has called it a result of political rivalry due to which some people are trying to misguide the masses.

“Such videos spread hatred in the society and hence, stringent action must be taken against those who are behind this crime. They must be put behind the bars,” said State BJP General Secretary Aditya Sahu. Some people are upset with the stature of messiah of the poor, he added.

Sahu demanded action against both the admin of the WhatsApp group and the person who posted the video of social media.

