Man arrested for enslaving tribal who killed self in Maharashtra's Palghar

According to sources, Kalu Pawar, a tribal man had borrowed Rs 500 from Korde to buy a shroud for the last rites of his son in November last year.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By ANI

PALGHAR: The Palghar Police on Sunday arrested a man named Ramdas Korde for allegedly beating and threatening a tribal man who died by suicide.

According to sources, Kalu Pawar, a tribal man had borrowed Rs 500 from Korde to buy a shroud for the last rites of his son in November last year. Following this, Korde made Pawar work in his field for months in the name of repayment of the loan.

Sources said that Korde used to harass and beat Pawar whenever he asked for the wages. In desperation, Pawar died by suicide earlier this month.

On the complaint of Pawar's wife, an FIR was registered at Mokhada police station against Korde under Section 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act.

