STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 55,000 Indian students, exchange visitors travelling to US, embassy calls it 'all-time record'

It said more visa applications were approved in the current year than ever before notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 23rd August 2021 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

In a tweet, the embassy described it as an all-time record. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 55,000 Indian students and exchange visitors are travelling to study in the US this year and it is "an all-time record", the US embassy said on Monday.

It said more visa applications were approved in the current year than ever before notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.

"The US mission in India is pleased to announce that its embassy and consulates approved more student visa applicants in 2021 than ever before, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic," the embassy said.

"Through these efforts, more than 55,000 students and exchange visitors are boarding planes to study in the US, and more students are being approved every day," it said in a statement.

In a tweet, the embassy described it as an all-time record.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Students taking online classes at home got more sleep, shows US study

"Huge congratulations to our hardworking consular teams across the U.S. Mission in India. This year, more than 55K students are boarding planes to study in the United States, an all-time record in India. ishing all students a successful academic year!" it said.

Ambassador Atul Keshap, the Charge d'Affaires at the US embassy, lauded the staff involved in the issuance of visas and said Indian students enrich US society, achieve high levels of academic success, and deepen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

"Studying in the US is a unique and often life-changing experience for Indian students, granting fresh, global perspectives and frequently leading to invaluable career opportunities," he said.

"Indian students also enrich US society, achieve high levels of academic success, and deepen the bonds of friendship between our countries. The many hard-working women and men of the US Mission to India are proud to facilitate their travel and study," Keshap added.

The embassy said the US missions typically begin interviewing fall semester students for a given year in May, but the second wave of COVID-19 forced a delay in the commencement of the student visa season by two months.

"In July, as soon as conditions allowed for the resumption of visa services without endangering applicants' health and safety, consular teams worked not only to match, but surpass, their pre-Covid workload," it said. It said the US embassy and consulates opened additional hours for visa appointments and made every possible effort to ensure timely arrival for academic programmes for as many students as possible.

"Ultimately, these efforts paid off, as more students than ever before received visas to study in the US," the embassy said. It said interested students can also participate in upcoming Education USA University Virtual Fairs to be held on August 27, for prospective graduate students and on September 3, for prospective undergraduate students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Students Travelling Abroad US Embassy
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp