STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sycophancy 2.0?: On Chhattisgarh CM's birthday, Congressman to honour 25 people named Bhupesh

To stand out among his fellow partymen celebrating the CM's birthday, a senior Congress leader and former Mayor of Raipur Municipal Corporation Pramod Dubey has planned a novel move

Published: 23rd August 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: What’s in a name, asked William Shakespeare. Plenty, if the occasion is the birthday of a Chief Minister.

Chhattisgarh Congressmen are celebrating the birthday of CM Bhupesh Baghel on August 23. To stand out among his fellow partymen, a senior Congress leader and former Mayor of Raipur Municipal Corporation Pramod Dubey has planned a novel move.

Dubey announced that he would felicitate 25 people who shared the same name as the CM on Monday.

“We are going to honour those with the name Bhupesh. They will have to contact us with their photos and Aadhaar cards. The occasion is also for those with the name Bhupesh to rejoice,” said Dubey, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Raipur constituency in 2019. Several individuals working in the banking sector, police force and media have identified themselves as ‘Bhupesh’ and are being short-listed.

In response, the Opposition BJP said that the Congress relies more on stunts rather than fulfilling the needs of the people.

“Congress leaders apply obsequious ways to use or misuse names to gain advantage. It doesn't give any good public message. We have also seen such practices by Congress during the elections when they fielded candidates with identical or similar names against the opposition. Only the Congress leader (Dubey) can suggest what is in his mind by offering such a birthday compliment,” said Dharamlal Kaushik, the leader of the Opposition.

Even a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity said, "It's an innovation in sycophancy."

Political observers were also critical of the gimmick. “It seems the corporate culture of sycophancy has percolated into politics. Whether it would be of any gain for the Congress leader organising the show remains to be seen,” said Ashok Tomar, a political analyst.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp