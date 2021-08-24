STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: MP seeks 11 lakh vaccine doses from Centre for mega inoculation drive

Shivraj Chouhan informed that under the vaccination campaign, the government is committed to administering both doses of the vaccine to 100 per cent of citizens of the state.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and urged for 11 lakh additional COVID-19 vaccines doses for the mega vaccination drive in the state on August 25-26.

In meeting with Mandaviya, who also holds Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio, the Chief Minister has also requested that the remaining 4.13 lakh metric tonnes of urea and the remaining 3.05 lakh metric tonnes of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) should be released by the Centre soon.

Chouhan informed that under the vaccination campaign being run across the country, the government is committed to administering both doses of the vaccine to 100 per cent of citizens of the state.

"In this sequence, the second phase of the vaccination campaign is being organized on August 25-26. Under the campaign, a target has been set to vaccinate a total of 35 lakh citizens in two days," read the release by the Madhya Pradesh government.

"The Union minister has assured the MP Chief Minister that 11 lakh vaccine doses would be provided to the State Government by the Centre by August 24," it said.

The Chief Minister informed that the paddy plantation work is in progress in the state, for which the demand for DAP has increased in the state. Along with this, top dressing of urea is being done in maize and paddy, due to which the demand for urea has also increased.

"The demand of 12.13 lakh metric tonnes for allocation of urea by the Centre till now, only 8 lakh metric tonnes (MT) have been given by the Centre to the state. The allocation of DAP has been provided only 5 lakh MT against 8.05 lakh MT," informed Chouhan.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh increased by three to touch 7,92,104 on Monday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,504, leaving the state with 84 active cases, he said.

With 53,589 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,60,43,313, the official added.

An official release said 4,01,89,417 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 35,146 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,104, new cases 3, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,504, active cases 84, number of tests so far 1,60,43,313.

(With PTI Inputs)

