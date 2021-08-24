Delta Plus outbreak: BJP equates Uddhav government with Taliban as no Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Sudhir SuRyawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of the pandemic and fear of a third wave of Covid-19, Mumbai’s traditional Dahi Handi celebration will not take place this year. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting of Govind Pathaks that erect human pyramids during Dahi Handi — to mark the birth of Lord Krishna — and urged them not to celebrate this year and focus on creating health awareness instead.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the organisers, the CM said the health of citizens should be given priority during a pandemic.

Dahi Handi festival, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, involves communities hanging an earthen pot filled with dahi (yogurt) or other milk-based delicacies, at a convenient or difficult to reach height.

Young men, boys and girls form teams, make a human pyramid and attempt to reach or break the pot.

The festival enjoys a political patronisation in Maharashtra with various parties organising Dahi Handis and announcing a reward for Govindas, who break the pots.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Dahi Handi organisers responded positively to Thackeray's appeal and spoke about holding social and health-related activities to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

The party’s state leader Ashish Shelar said this is ‘Taliban mentality’ of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He said the government is allowing hotels, bars and wine shops to operate, but not Hindu festivals. He said those who have taken both doses of the vaccine should be allowed to organise Dahi Handi without crowding.

Speaking at the meeting, Thackeray said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced various restrictions on the daily life of people.

"These restrictions are for the welfare of people. Only a few people speak of protesting against these curbs. They should rather protest against coronavirus and not against the government," he said.

The chief minister said the entire world is reeling under the pandemic which has destroyed many families and orphaned children.

"Countries which have vaccinated most of their citizens are feeling the heat of a third wave of the pandemic and are locked down again," he said.

Thackeray said the second wave of the pandemic is receding in some districts in Maharashtra but it is peaking in some other places.

"This is a window period which we have to utilize to ensure that the livelihood of people is not impacted and the economic cycle continued," he said.

Thackeray reiterated that a lockdown will have to be imposed again if the daily demand for medical oxygen crosses 750 metric tonnes in Maharashtra.

During the meeting, state COVID-19 task force chief Dr Sanjay Oak said physical distancing cannot be maintained during Dahi Handi celebrations as people come in close contact with each other while forming human pyramids.

"Face masks are of no use if they get wet in water. The Delta plus variant is spreading fast. Even if one person is infected, the entire group runs the risk of catching the COVID-19 infection," he said.

He asked organisers to keep the festive spirit up by organising camps to donate blood and COVID-19 treatment equipment.

As many as 128 swab samples in Mumbai were found with the Delta variant of coronavirus, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

According to the release, 128 out of 188 samples sent for genome sequencing at a BMC acility were found to have the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Among other samples, two were found positive for the Alpha variant and 24 for the Kappa variant, while the remaining were of other strains of COVID-19, it said.

The Union health ministry had earlier said the Delta variant was behind the second wave of the pandemic in India.

Meanwhile, the health department said 27 new cases of the Delta plus variant were reported in the state on Monday, taking their cumulative number to 103.

Of the new 27 Delta plus cases, six each was detected in Gadchiroli and Amravati, followed by five in Nagpur, four in Ahmednagar, three in Yavatmal, two in Nashik and one in Bhandara district, it said.

The BMC has set up a new genome sequencing facility at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital in the Chinchpokli area.

The civic body tested the first batch of samples at this facility that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had inaugurated on August 4.

According to the BMC release, the civic body has received two genome sequencing machines which were donated by an American organisation.

At least 384 samples can be tested at the genome sequencing lab at a time and results can be made available within four days, it added.

The state on Monday reported 3,643 new coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after February 15 this year, and 105 fatalities while 6,795 patients recovered, a health department official said.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra fell below the 50,000-mark to 49,924.

Maharashtra had reported 3,365 new cases on February 15.

With the new additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 64,28,294 and the toll to 1,36,067.

The number of recoveries has risen to 62,38,794, the official said.

Notably, the Nandurbar districts in north Maharashtra does not have a single COVID-19 case.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.05 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent.

With 1,53,558 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra mounted to 5,24,45,689, the official said.

Nandurbar, Dhule, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, Washim, and Wardha districts along with Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegaon, Parbhani, Akola, Nagpur and Chandrapur municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus case on Monday, according to the official.

He said the Ahmednagar district reported the highest number of 542 new infections in the state in the day, followed by Solapur with 514 cases.

At 33, the Satara district reported the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 1,628 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 757 cases from the Kolhapur region.

Among the other regions, Nashik region reported 628 new cases, Mumbai 481, Latur 110, Aurangabad 21, Akola 10, and Nagpur 8, the official said.

According to the official, among the 105 fatalities from the eight regions, the highest 59 deaths were reported from the Pune region, followed by 14 fatalities from the Kolhapur region.

Significantly, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh fatality, while the Nashik region recorded 13 deaths, Latur 9, Mumbai 8, and two from the Latur region.

The official said Mumbai city saw 225 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

Pune city added 123 new infections and four fresh fatalities.

Among 49,924 active patients in Maharashtra, the Pune district has the highest 11,746 active cases, Among the 62,38,794 recoveries across the state, the highest 10,79,939 recovered patients are from the Pune district.

A total of 3,02,888 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra while 2,487 others are in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,28,294, new cases 3,643, total deaths 1,36,067, fresh deaths 105, total recoveries 62,38,794, active cases 49,924, total tests conducted so far 5,24,45,689.

Virus leads to increase in infant deaths

NEW DELHI: An estimate by World Bank researchers shows that the economic decline accompanying Covid-19 may have caused over 2,67,000 infant deaths in low and middle-income countries, more than a third of which occurred in India.

Researchers estimated 2,67,208 excess infant deaths in 128 countries — a 6.8% increase — and underscored the vulnerability of infants to the negative income shocks.

India has the highest annual births (2,42,38,000) and a large projected economic shortfall of −17.3%, said the paper.

“While efforts towards prevention and treatment remain paramount, the global community should also strengthen social safety nets and assure continuity of essential health service,” the authors noted.

(With PTI Inputs)