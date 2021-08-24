Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

All staff to get 7-day off to spend with parents

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated a new building of Government Old Age Home at Sonapur on the city outskirts to the service of the inmates. The building was constructed at a cost of `3.5 crore. Sarma said he felt privileged to have inaugurated the building for the mothers “who really need our help on a day when our government has completed 100 days in office”. The CM thanked Minister for Social Welfare Ajanta Neog for leading her team to complete the construction. He said the government was committed to ensuring the welfare of senior citizens. He said it has taken a decision to allot seven days of leave to all government employees to be with their parents.

Flybig Airlines spreads its wings to Arunachal

Flybig Airlines has spread its wings to the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh. The airlines operated its first flight on the Guwahati-Tezu route last week. Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu honoured the event with virtual presence to flag-off the maiden flight from Tezu along with Flybig Airlines president Captain Sanjay Mandavia. According to official sources, Flybig will operate on this route with a frequency of four flights per week. The launch fares start from `1,199, making it possible for a larger number of people to travel by flight. With Guwahati-Tezu route, Flybig has established air connectivity in 10 out of 16 routes in the Northeast under UDAN Flight under Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN-RCS). The expansion in air coverage would help the hill state get better connectivity to other parts of India.

Whole line up of CNG buses coming soon

The Assam government will soon introduce electric and CNG buses in place of diesel-run vehicles in Guwahati. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government would buy 200 electric buses and 100 CNG buses. The aim is to make the city carbon-neutral. “We have taken a decision to introduce electric and CNG buses in Guwahati. The Assam State Transport Corporation will soon stop operating the diesel-run buses in Guwahati,” Sarma said, adding, “We want to reduce carbon emissions. The same policy will also apply to private buses in due course.”

Luxury car gifted to boxing sensation Lovlina

There are rewards and incentives galore for Olympics boxing bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain. After a reward of `1 crore and the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police offered to her by the Assam government, she was gifted a luxury car (Renault-Kiger) by a Guwahati institution. She was personally present to receive the reward. Lovlina went home at Baro Mukhia village in Golaghat district in the new car. It was driven by her father Tiken Borgohain. “I know driving but since I don’t get much time to drive, my confidence level is low,” the boxer had told journalists to a query. Her Olympics glory ensured a concrete road in her village. The government has also decided to build a sports academy at a cost of Rs 25 crore in the village.

