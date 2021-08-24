STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati diary

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated a new building of Government Old Age Home at Sonapur on the city outskirts to the service of the inmates.

Published: 24th August 2021 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

All staff to get 7-day off to spend with parents
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated a new building of Government Old Age Home at Sonapur on the city outskirts to the service of the inmates. The building was constructed at a cost of `3.5 crore. Sarma said he felt privileged to have inaugurated the building for the mothers “who really need our help on a day when our government has completed 100 days in office”. The CM thanked Minister for Social Welfare Ajanta Neog for leading her team to complete the construction. He said the government was committed to ensuring the welfare of senior citizens. He said it has taken a decision to allot seven days of leave to all government employees to be with their parents.

Flybig Airlines spreads its wings to Arunachal 
Flybig Airlines has spread its wings to the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh. The airlines operated its first flight on the Guwahati-Tezu route last week. Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu honoured the event with virtual presence to flag-off the maiden flight from Tezu along with Flybig Airlines president Captain Sanjay Mandavia. According to official sources, Flybig will operate on this route with a frequency of four flights per week. The launch fares start from `1,199, making it possible for a larger number of people to travel by flight.  With Guwahati-Tezu route, Flybig has established air connectivity in 10 out  of 16 routes in the Northeast under UDAN Flight under Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN-RCS). The expansion in air coverage would help the hill state get better connectivity to other parts of India.

Whole line up of CNG buses coming soon
The Assam government will soon introduce electric and CNG buses in place of diesel-run vehicles in Guwahati. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government would buy 200 electric buses and 100 CNG  buses. The aim is to make the city carbon-neutral. “We have taken a decision to introduce electric and CNG buses in Guwahati. The Assam State Transport Corporation will soon stop operating the diesel-run buses in Guwahati,” Sarma said, adding, “We want to reduce carbon emissions. The same policy will also apply to private buses in due course.”

Luxury car gifted to boxing sensation Lovlina
There are rewards and incentives galore for Olympics boxing bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain. After a reward of `1 crore and the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police offered to her by the Assam government, she was gifted a luxury car (Renault-Kiger) by a Guwahati institution. She was personally present to receive the reward. Lovlina went home at Baro Mukhia village in Golaghat district in the new car. It was driven by her father Tiken Borgohain. “I know driving but since I don’t get much time to drive, my confidence level is low,” the boxer had told journalists to a query. Her Olympics glory ensured a concrete road in her village. The government has also decided to build a sports academy at a cost of Rs 25 crore in the village.

Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp