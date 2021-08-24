Infant among 7 children die of dengue in Mathura: Officials

By PTI

MATHURA: Seven children, including a seven-month-old infant, have died of dengue in Koh village of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district over the last week, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rachana Gupta has confirmed the death of seven children so far.

Village head Harendra said Tinku (9), Ruchi (14), Honey (4), Avnish (10), Rakha (3), Ramia (3) and 7-month-old Devi have died of dengue till Tuesday morning.

"A team of doctors are camping in the village for providing medical assistance to patients," Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said after inspecting the village to oversee medical relief.

The Additional DM and SDM have been sent to the village to ensure timely delivery of medical assistance to patients.

Three samples have confirmed the presence of dengue fever in the patients, the officials said, adding that children suffering from fever are being sent to S.N. Medical College in Agra for better treatment.

While door-to-door samples for COVID-19, malaria and dengue are being taken, the team of doctors camping in the village are providing medicines to people suffering from fever, the CMO added.

Besides the children, more than 40 adults were found suffering from fever in the village.

"We are keeping a close watch on them to ensure best possible treatment", she said.

Spraying and fogging in the area has been done, the CMO added.

The team of doctors are also being sent to neighbouring Pipraut village as a report emerged that more than 30 people are suffering from fever.