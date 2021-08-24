STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Infant among 7 children die of dengue in Mathura: Officials

Besides the children, more than 40 adults were found suffering from fever in the village.

Published: 24th August 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By PTI

MATHURA: Seven children, including a seven-month-old infant, have died of dengue in Koh village of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district over the last week, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rachana Gupta has confirmed the death of seven children so far.

Village head Harendra said Tinku (9), Ruchi (14), Honey (4), Avnish (10), Rakha (3), Ramia (3) and 7-month-old Devi have died of dengue till Tuesday morning.

"A team of doctors are camping in the village for providing medical assistance to patients," Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said after inspecting the village to oversee medical relief.

The Additional DM and SDM have been sent to the village to ensure timely delivery of medical assistance to patients.

Three samples have confirmed the presence of dengue fever in the patients, the officials said, adding that children suffering from fever are being sent to S.N. Medical College in Agra for better treatment.

While door-to-door samples for COVID-19, malaria and dengue are being taken, the team of doctors camping in the village are providing medicines to people suffering from fever, the CMO added.

Besides the children, more than 40 adults were found suffering from fever in the village.

"We are keeping a close watch on them to ensure best possible treatment", she said.

Spraying and fogging in the area has been done, the CMO added.

The team of doctors are also being sent to neighbouring Pipraut village as a report emerged that more than 30 people are suffering from fever.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh dengue fever Uttar Pradesh dengue deaths Dengue deaths Uttar Pradesh children deaths
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp