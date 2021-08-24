No casualty reported in Two landslides in himachal, traffic movement affected

By Express News Service

SHIMLA: A landslide at Garola on Chamba-Holi road brought traffic movement to a standstill around 2 am Monday. Travellers were forced to spend around 12 hours in their vehicles until the affected section was cleared.

Another landslide was reported around 5 am when boulders slid on to the Kalka-Shimla NH5 near Dharampur. The suddenness of the landslide triggered panic braking, which led to a tailup.

Heavy rains in the past few days have triggered a spate in landslides across the hill state, killing several people, damaging infrastructure and marooning far-flung villages.