No casualty reported in Two landslides in himachal, traffic movement affected

A landslide at Garola on Chamba-Holi road brought traffic movement to a standstill around 2 am Monday.

Published: 24th August 2021 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Locals observing the damage caused after heavy boulders slid on to a road at Hathni ki Dhar near Jutog in Shimla on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SHIMLA:  A landslide at Garola on Chamba-Holi road brought traffic movement to a standstill around 2 am Monday. Travellers were forced to spend around 12 hours in their vehicles until the affected section was cleared.

Another landslide was reported around 5 am when boulders slid on to the Kalka-Shimla NH5 near Dharampur. The suddenness of the landslide triggered panic braking, which led to a tailup.

Heavy rains in the past few days have triggered a spate in landslides across the hill state, killing several people, damaging infrastructure and marooning far-flung villages.

