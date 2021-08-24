STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Owaisi targets Hardeep Puri for remarks that Afghanistan situation shows need for CAA

Puri, a senior BJP leader, on Sunday outlined the need for the CAA in view of Sikhs and Hindus fleeing Afghanistan taken over by the Taliban on August 15.

Published: 24th August 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday targeted Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri for linking the matter of Sikhs and Hindus fleeing the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), questioning whether he was "misleading" on the issue.

Puri, a senior BJP leader, on Sunday outlined the need for the CAA in view of Sikhs and Hindus fleeing Afghanistan taken over by the Taliban on August 15.

"Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood & the way Sikhs & Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act," he tweeted.

Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), in a series of tweets questioned Puri's assertion.

"CAA only applies to UNDOCUMENTED immigrants. It also does not apply beyond 2014. How does it help people who are now coming in to India WITH proper visas. Did you not read the law your govt enacted with such bravado? Or are you deliberately misleading?" Owaisi tweeted.

He claimed that the Afghanistan refugees would have been benefitted from a religion-neutral law that he demanded but the government did not accept.

"I'd demanded a religion-neutral law that would have actually helped these refugees, but that was too much for religion-obsessed sarkar.

Such a law would have not only helped these minorities, but also those Afghans who were working with us in our 4 consulates & embassy," he said in another tweet.

Further, the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad also accused the government of lacking "foresight", saying "exclusion" of "persecuted" Hazaras, Tajiks and Uzbeks of Afghanistan was also a "strategic blunder" that he had warned earlier.

The government of India has undertaken an evacuation exercise to airlift Hindus, Sikhs and natives from the neighbouring country.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into force from January 10, 2020, witnessed widespread protests across the country with Delhi emerging as a hub of resistance against the legislation.

Most of the Opposition parties vociferously protested against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, introduced in Parliament by the Modi government, alleging it was "communal" in nature.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on the ground of religious persecution faced by them in their native country.

India on August 17 announced that it will issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

All Afghans, irrespective of their religion, can apply for the 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' online and the applications will be processed in New Delhi.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," a home ministry spokesperson had said.

The visa would initially be valid for six months, officials had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Hardeep Singh Puri Citizenship Amendment Act CAA All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp