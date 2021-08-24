STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PAGD meeting underway to discuss way forward for restoration of J-K's special status

The PAGD is an alliance of six mainstream political parties seeking the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre in August 2019.

Published: 24th August 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Spokesperson of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD Sajad Gani Lone (3R) addresses media persons. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) began a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation in the Union Territory and have wider consultations on the way forward for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PAGD is an alliance of six mainstream political parties seeking the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre in August 2019.

The meeting started at alliance chairman Farooq Abdullah's residence at Gupkar here at 11 am.

Apart from the heads of the constituent parties, several middle and lower rung leaders are also participating in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters outside Abdullah's residence, senior vice president of Awami National Conference -- which is a constituent of the alliance-- Muzaffar Shah said the agenda of the meeting, apart from the restoration of the Article 370, is to launch a mass contact programme.

Asked about the reports of the administration having denied permission for the meeting, he said a democratic meeting cannot be denied.

"We are holding a democratic meeting and the government can't stop us from doing it. We will discuss how to reach out to every region's aspirations," Shah said.

Earlier, a leader of the alliance had said that the meeting would be different from the earlier ones.

"This time it is not only the top leadership of the constituent parties which has been invited for consultations, but the middle rung leadership as well," he had said. The meeting has been called to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and "have wider consultations on various issues", he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration Article 370
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp