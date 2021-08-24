STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul meets Baghel, Singh Deo in bid to resolve differences in Chhattisgarh Congress

AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh P L Punia and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal were also present during the meeting convened by Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Health Minister T S Singh Deo in an effort to resolve the power tussle between the two senior leaders in the state.

Singh Deo and Baghel have been at loggerheads with the former claiming that the leadership at the time of the election victory in 2018 had proposed a rotation of the chief minister's post after 2.5 years.

Both have said they would abide by the decision of the party high command.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are our leaders and we would abide with whatever they say,"Singh Deo told reporters before the meeting.

Baghel has also said that whatever decision the leadership takes will be followed.

While the two have met Rahul Gandhi earlier on the issue, Baghel has also met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress has been facing similar troubles in Punjab and Rajasthan, with senior leaders facing off on a range of issues.

