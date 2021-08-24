Trouble brewing in Chhattisgarh Congress as Baghel, Deo to meet party high command  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst growing trouble in Chhattisgarh over power sharing, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister T S Singh Deo are scheduled to meet top Congress leadership in the national capital.

The trouble has been brewing in the state amid reports that Deo is pressing for a decision on the chief minister issue in the state.

Last month, Bhagel had met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party in-charge for the state PL Punia and organisation in-charge KC Venugopal.

Both the leaders will be meeting the party high command on Tuesday and although it is a review meeting, discussion is also likely on power sharing between Deo and Baghel.

Deo was also in the national capital earlier this month and met party leaders but he called it a personal visit. Both the leaders have said that they abide by the party’s decision.

The trouble in the state where the party has absolute majority comes on lines of other states where the Congress is battling infighting.

The party is dealing with similar trouble in Rajasthan, Punjab and a few other states.

Efforts will be made to resolve the tiff between the two leaders and a formula will be worked out to settle the differences.

Sources said that change of leadership is unlikely in the state at the moment and a solution will be worked out after talking to both the leaders.

On the lines of Punjab, the party is trying to work out a formula in the state.

The Baghel government completed 30 months this June, and since then, Deo has been pushing for change in leadership.

There were reports the party may give responsibility of UP polls to Baghel.

The power-sharing issue between the two was raised by Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader Charan Das Mahanta, who said the top leadership will settle it.

Damage control all the time

Damage control has been the order of the day for Congress for quite some time. Be it Punjab, Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh, the high command has been busy dousing infighting flames.