STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trouble brewing in Chhattisgarh Congress as Baghel, Deo to meet party high command  

The trouble has been brewing in the state amid reports that Deo is pressing for a decision on the chief minister issue in the state.

Published: 24th August 2021 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh government, Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singhdeo

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo (L) and state CM Bhupesh Baghel. (Photos | Twitter, PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amidst growing trouble in Chhattisgarh over power sharing, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister T S Singh Deo are scheduled to meet top Congress leadership in the national capital.

The trouble has been brewing in the state amid reports that Deo is pressing for a decision on the chief minister issue in the state.

Last month, Bhagel had met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party in-charge for the state PL Punia and organisation in-charge KC Venugopal.

Both the leaders will be meeting the party high command on Tuesday and although it is a review meeting, discussion is also likely on power sharing between Deo and Baghel.

Deo was also in the national capital earlier this month and met party leaders but he called it a personal visit. Both the leaders have said that they abide by the party’s decision.

The trouble in the state where the party has absolute majority comes on lines of other states where the Congress is battling infighting.

The party is dealing with similar trouble in Rajasthan, Punjab and a few other states.

Efforts will be made to resolve the tiff between the two leaders and a formula will be worked out to settle the differences.

Sources said that change of leadership is unlikely in the state at the moment and a solution will be worked out after talking to both the leaders.

On the lines of Punjab, the party is trying to work out a formula in the state.

The Baghel government completed 30 months this June, and since then, Deo has been pushing for change in leadership. 

There were reports the party may give responsibility of UP polls to Baghel.

The power-sharing issue between the two was raised by Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader Charan Das Mahanta, who said the top leadership will settle it.

Damage control all the time

Damage control has been the order of the day for Congress for quite some time. Be it Punjab, Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh, the high command has been busy dousing infighting flames.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T S Singh Deo Bhupesh Baghel Congress
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp