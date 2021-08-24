STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested for 'slap CM Uddhav' remarks

Talking to reporters in Raigad, Rane sparked off a row over his remarks about 'slapping' CM Uddhav Thackeray for the latter's alleged 'ignorance' of the year of India's independence

Published: 24th August 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Police on Tuesday arrested Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane over his remarks about ‘slapping' Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. 

Rane's statement came after activists of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing and the BJP clashed with each other near Rane’s residence in Mumbai.

Talking to reporters in Raigad, Rane sparked off a row over his remarks about 'slapping' CM Thackeray for the latter's alleged 'ignorance' of the year of India's independence.

Irked by the comments, Shiv Sena workers and leaders filed FIRs against the Union minister.

After Rane's arrest at Sangameshwar police station, the Jan Ashirwad Yatra was temporarily suspended, said BJP leader Pramod Jathar.

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP does not support Rane's comment. “We do not support Union Minister Narayan Rane’s remarks on the Chief Minister. One can get angry for not remembering the Amrit Mahotsav year of India’s Independence, this is natural.”

Rane, however, defended his remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, saying he hasn't committed any crime by making them.

The Union Minister had approached the Ratnagiri court for anticipatory bail which was rejected.

Rane also approached the Bombay High Court to get all the FIRs squashed and protection against the arrest. However, the High Court too had refused to entertain his plea and instead asked him to file a "proper petition". 

The Ratnagiri police commissioner met Rane at a private property where the minister was resting and explained about the FIR filed against him. Later, more police teams were called to maintain law and order keeping in view Rane's arrest.

Later on the day, Narayan Rane has been handed over to Mahad police by Sangameshwar police

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda termed the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane "a violation of constitutional values". In a tweet, Nadda said the "huge" response the BJP has received in its 'Jan Aashirvad Yatra' has jolted its rivals. "We fight democratically. The yatra will continue," he said. 

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil, however, distanced himself from Rane's remarks against Thackeray. "I am not defending Rane's comments, but I will also not express regret," Patil told a regional news channel.

