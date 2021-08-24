STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why no FIR against Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra in Delhi riots case, asks UAPA accused

According to the complaint, as read by the lawyer in the court, Shifa-Ur-Rehman mentioned that BJP leader Kapil Mishra took out a rally in which slogans to shoot were raised.

Published: 24th August 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association President Shifa-Ur-Rehman, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Delhi riots asked in the court on Tuesday why no FIR was registered against Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, and others for allegedly instigating riots.

During the bail hearing, Shifa's lawyer, Abhishek Singh, showed Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat a complaint filed by him on January 30, 2020, seeking registration of FIR against Thakur, Mishra, another BJP leader Parvesh Sharma, and Jamia Shooter Ram Bhakt Gopal for allegedly 'instigating riots'.

"Did the prosecution even bother to call them as witnesses or accused or issue a notice that we want to know something? Because they said 'shoot xyz' so they know who those people are. They will at least have some evidence. Why was no FIR registered against them? This was the complaint I was pursuing," Singh said.

ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Police told to submit status update of trials

According to the complaint, as read by the lawyer in the court, Shifa mentioned that Mishra took out a rally in which slogans to shoot were raised, following which Thakur on January 28, 2020, said: "desh ke gaddaron ko...."

In January 2020, Thakur had allegedly egged on participants of an election rally to raise an incendiary slogan.

While the minister raised the slogan "Desh ke gaddaron ko.....(the traitors of the country)", the crowd responded by chanting: "Goli maaro saalon ko.....(shoot them)."

shifa is accused of collecting money to fund various sit-in protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law in the case for being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Alluding to the alleged funding, the lawyer affirmed that Shifa had made "some financial arrangements" but questioned whether paying some protestors make it an offence under the stringent UAPA.

Advocate Singh further emphasized that being a member or president of the alumni association or a protester is not an offence as people are entitled to their opinion and can peacefully protest against anything.

​ALSO READ | Umar Khalid calls Delhi riots conspiracy case 'cooked up', points to contradictions

"Why have I been roped in? I fail to understand. There is a fundamental right to protest. If a certain section of society is aggrieved by certain legislation and protest against it, that is not a crime. They can protest," the lawyer told the court.

Furthermore, Shifa's counsel sought bail for him saying that there has been a systematic violation of his fundamental rights and that he cannot be put in the bracket of rioters.

He also read his WhatsApp chats to show that there was no instigation of violence.

Besides him, former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi Riots Anti CAA Protests Anurag Thakur UAPA Delhi Police
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp